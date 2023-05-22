Dulce Vida Tequila announces the launch of three ready-to-drink cocktails in Tetra Brik Aseptic 1000 Square cartons. Available in Margarita, Watermelon Margarita and Paloma, each Dulce Vida cocktail includes real fruit juice, all-natural ingredients and Dulce Vida Blanco Tequila as a base.

Tetra Pak cartons are made primarily from paperboard, a renewable, plant-based material, and are recyclable. Since its inception, Dulce Vida Spirits has focused on sustainability. One aspect of its sustainability is in production. Dulce Vida Tequila is produced in collaboration with a community of agave farmers. Following the requirements of the National Organics Program (NOP) and earning USDA Certification for its 80 and 100-proof tequilas, Dulce Vida produces organic spirits.

"Dulce Vida is produced as part of our dedication to crafting organic tequila with sustainable practices. This extends to our packaging, which is why we are working with Tetra Pak cartons for our line of ready-to-drink cocktails. We're excited to provide three classic tequila cocktails, now packaged in a fully portable and sustainable carton," says Eric Dopkins, CEO and chairman of Milestone Brands.

Dulce Vida RTD Cocktails in Tetra Pak cartons are 15% ABV.