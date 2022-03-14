San Diego-based SouthNorte Brands has launched into the ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktail category with three tequila-based cocktails: Paloma, Matador and a Mexican Mule. SouthNorte’s colorful can is designed with an homage to Mexico, featuring the traditional and decorative papel picado.

● The Paloma: A cocktail that combines blue agave tequila with refreshing red grapefruit, infused with fresh lime.

● Matador: A cocktail that mixes blue agave tequila with natural pineapple and fresh lime.

● Mexican Mule: A cocktail that blends blue agave tequila, ginger beer, lime and a hint of jalapeño.

All three SouthNorte canned cocktails are expected to hit shelves in solo and variety packs this spring.

"Ready to drink cocktails are capturing consumers' hearts and interest, as such we expect there be explosive growth in the category. This parallels the increased consumer demand for Tequilas, Tequila-based cocktails and all things authentically Mexican," says John Gallegos, founding partner and majority owner of SouthNorte Brands."SouthNorte is ideally positioned to capitalize on the trends with our portfolio expansion into ultra-premium tequila-based cocktails that are inspired by the flavors of Mexico."

Authenticity is not just a word to the brand, but it is who they are. SouthNorte’s desire to share Mexican culture with others is expressed throughout their entire process. The authenticity of Mexico is carefully crafted into every can through the quality, colors, taste and design.

“Undeniably, the trend for RTD cocktails accelerated in the wake of the pandemic,” said Paul Cummins, President, SouthNorte. “We saw an opportunity for SouthNorte to pave a new path forward and expand our flavor portfolio. For an increasingly omni-cultural generation, flavors and associations are tickets to places, feelings, ideas they may have never otherwise experienced. It’s an exciting time for us to leave an imprint in this category.”