Coca-Cola Flavors is revealing a modern packaging design—vibrantly colored cans of Coca‑Cola Cherry, Coca‑Cola Vanilla, Coca‑Cola Cherry Vanilla and their zero-sugar counterparts featuring a bold logo positioned to clearly distinguish between full-sugar (white script) and zero-sugar/calorie-free (black script) options. Full-color cans will designate single flavors, and stacked colors will communicate dual flavors. No changes have been made to Coca‑Cola Flavors formulas.

The brand debuted the first phase of this packaging change in 2021 for Coca‑Cola Original Taste and Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar.

The other innovation, Coca‑Cola with Coffee Mocha hits shelves in February, joining Dark Blend, Vanilla, Caramel and Vanilla Zero Sugar in the ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee aisle. Since launching in January 2021, the hybrid innovation has given consumers a refreshing reset to their daily routines with a pioneering proposition that “sips like a Coke and finishes like a coffee.”