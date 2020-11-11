AHA Sparkling Water is using new shrink film with recycled plastic for some warehouse club packages.

The Coca-Cola Co. brand is using the printed collation wrap for some Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club store packages.

TC Transcontinental Packaging made the IntegrititeTM case wrap, which is recyclable at store drop-off bins. Adding recycled material to the extruded film structures did not harm performance, strength or durability, the packaging company says.

“The development of a reliable film has taken a great deal of craftsmanship to overcome the challenges of a high-loading of PCR resins,” says Dustin Dyer, senior vice president, shrink and extrusion at TC Transcontinental Packaging.

The company created a Recycling Group earlier this year to ensure the stable procurement of post-consumer and post-industrial recycled resins to keep up with its 2025 sustainability goals and to integrate plastic recycling into its packaging production.