Beam Suntory brand Sauza is launching ready-to-drink (RTD) Mexican-inspired cocktails in four flavors. The cocktails help meet current demand from RTD drinkers looking beyond seltzers.

As part of a long-term, strategic partnership, Beam Suntory—which will handle national marketing and advertising, public relations, and social media promotion for Sauza Agave Cocktails—is leveraging Boston Beer Company’s expertise in brewing, distribution, sales, and trade and local marketing for this new product.

The new flavors now available nationwide are:

• Lime Crush: Fresh lime taste with a hint of zest, slight sweetness from agave gives a smooth, dry finish making you want to take another sip

• Tropical Twist: Big pineapple cocktail aroma, bold natural pineapple sweetness and with a slight tartness and subtle hints of passion fruit and citrus; sweetness from agave gives a smooth finish

• Strawberry Breeze: Ripe strawberry with subtle hints of fresh mango and juicy kiwi; sweetness from agave gives a smooth finish

• Black Cherry Smash: Bold black cherry with hints of vanilla and a sweet maraschino cherry backbone, subtle citrus; sweetness from agave gives a smooth finish

“Our goal with Sauza Agave Cocktails is to create a quality product with the format, flavor profile, and convenience that consumers are looking for," says Stephanie Kang, Senior Director of RTD Strategic Ventures at Beam Suntory. "With the launch of Sauza Agave Cocktails, we have the opportunity to bring the Sauza brand into new occasions, while also reaching a new set of consumers, with whom we can build new brand loyalty and reputation.”

The new Mexican-inspired cocktails are now available in a 12-can variety pack, single flavor six-packs of Lime Crush and Tropical Twist, and 24oz single cans of Lime Crush and Tropical Twist, at select retailers nationwide. The Sauza Agave Cocktails are 8% ABV and have a suggested retail price of $17.99 for a 12-can variety pack, $9.99 for a single flavor six-pack and $3.49 for a single can (24 fl oz).