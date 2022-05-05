The ready-to-drink cooler is made in collaboration with MTV Entertainment Group and Paramount Consumer Products and plays off MTV's Jersey Shore. The tropical punch is juiced up with premium neutral-spirit vodka and is lightly carbonated, gluten-free, has 4g of sugar and120 calories per 355 ml slim can with 5 alc./vol. Slim cans of Juicy Shore Vodka Soda are targeted to hit shelves beginning this week.
Steam Whistle Brewing launches tropical ready-to-drink MTV Hard Seltzer Juicy Shore
Slim cans targeted to hit store shelves soon
May 5, 2022
