Sonic may be more known for its drive-in burger joints but now the restaurant is focusing on moving its hard seltzer products into new markets with a new slim can format. The latest product offering takes inspiration from SONIC Drive-In signature beverage flavors—with a hard seltzer twist. SONIC Hard Seltzer was made for any occasion, all year round. COOP Ale Works partnered with SONIC Drive-In to license the iconic name to create SONIC Hard Seltzer. The seltzer is available in two variety packs, Tropical and Citrus. The Tropical Variety Pack features Ocean Water, Melon Medley, Mango Guava and Orange Pineapple. The Citrus Variety Pack includes Cherry Limeade, Original Limeade, Classic Lemonade and Lemon Berry. Each has 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar with a 5% ABV.