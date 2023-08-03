Truly has been named the Official Hard Seltzer of U.S. Soccer and is now elevating the fan experience by introducing Truly Orange Slices in custom 16 oz. 4-packs. Truly Orange Slices will be available for purchase while supplies last during the world’s biggest women’s soccer tournament. The new RTD spirit seltzer has hints of orange and other citrus flavors.

"Truly is the drink of choice for a younger generation—a generation that grew up cherishing the quintessential orange halftime refreshment and looking up to early USWNT changemakers. Truly Orange Slices is our way of uniting fans and capturing the nostalgia of our best days on the soccer pitch as we cheers to the inspiring future of the sport," says Matt Withington, senior director of marketing for Truly Hard Seltzer.

The new flavors are a limited-time offer and come with a U.S. Soccer crested on 24-oz. Truly Wild Berry flavored seltzers. The U.S. Soccer crest will also appear on 12-oz Mixed Berry packs. Consumers can purchase Truly Orange Slices exclusively at Give Them Beer and Truly L.A., sold in specially marked 5-packs of 16-oz. cans. Packs retail for $23, honoring the 2023 tournament and 23-player roster. The company also gives one person a chance to receive a 2023 U.S. Women’s National Team jersey with their order. More information on the prize can be found at Give Them Beer.