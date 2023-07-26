In honor of National Mustard Day on August 5th, French's and SKITTLES have teamed up to release French's Mustard flavored SKITTLES. Fun-sized packs will be given away for free while supplies last via an online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York City.

Locations are:

Monday, July 31: Atlanta – Ponce City Market from 11AM-3PM

675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344

Wednesday, August 2: Washington D.C. – City Center from 11AM-3PM

825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Saturday, August 5: New York City – Hudson River Park from 11AM–3PM

555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036

"SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," says Ro Cheng, marketing director at Mars, makers of SKITTLES. "That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."

For more details, visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles.



