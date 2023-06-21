McCormick’s French's brand announced its latest limited-edition offering "French's® Ketchup Cotton Candy." Made in collaboration with Canadian confectionary company Treats for Us, the candy is made with French's Ketchup and includes 100 percent Canadian tomatoes. Free samples will be available while supplies last at pop-up locations in select markets across the country from June 27 to June 28.

The launch follows the French's Ketchup Ice Pop, which was introduced in 2022. Available in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, and Leamington, ON next week only, French's Ketchup Cotton Candy offers a savory ketchup flavor balanced with sweetness.

French's will be handing out French's Ketchup Cotton Candy at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 27

Vancouver - 609 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Toronto - 55 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario: 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

Leamington - 24 Seacliff Drive West, Leamington, Ontario: 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Honoring shared heritage, for each tub of French's Ketchup Cotton Candy given away, the company states the equivalent of two meals will be donated to Food Banks Canada to address food insecurity in Canada, expanding the partnership that began in 2015. This contribution supports more than 4,500 Food Banks and agencies from coast to coast to coast. Also in 2023, French's is supporting Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program which provides nutrient-dense food packs to children in need through the summer months.