Club Crackers is bringing a touch of sweetness with a new flavor: Sweet Hawaiian.

"This expansion of the Club lineup with the addition of Sweet Hawaiian gives our fans even more ways to enjoy the light, flaky, buttery cracker that's always at the center of their gatherings," says Carrie Foose, director of brand marketing for Club Crackers. "Just like your favorite Hawaiian rolls, Club Sweet Hawaiian crackers are incredibly versatile, whether you're pairing them with creamy brie and tropical fruits for a delicious appetizer or topping them with ham and Swiss cheese for a savory bite, elevated with just a hint of sweetness."

The Club brand is doubling down on sweet flavor ahead of the holidays with Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis. Each bite-sized cracker is dusted with cinnamon and sugar, delivering sweetness that complements the classic buttery taste of Club.

"The limited-edition Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis are perfectly salty-sweet munchable bites," Foose says. "Heading into this holiday season's celebrations, you can also get creative and use with a sweet dip or top your favorite desserts with a delicious buttery, cinnamon-sugar crunch."

Club Sweet Hawaiian will be available at select retailers starting this month, with a full nationwide rollout beginning in 2025. Cinnamon Sugar Club Minis will be available for a limited time at retailers nationwide beginning this month.