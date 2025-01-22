The VELVEETA brand is launching Vel2Go, single-serve, limited-edition packets of Velveeta cheese.

Vel2Go is the brand’s first single-serve offering that allows cheese lovers to enjoy VELVEETA cheese on everything and anything – anytime and anywhere.

“Our fans know VELVEETA is more than just cheese – it’s a lifestyle of indulgence – a celebration of outrageous pleasure, and a siren’s call for others to go all in on the things they love,” says Stephanie Vance, brand manager for VELVEETA. “We created Vel2Go as a portable offering that’s more than just a condiment – it’s the ultimate wingman that unleashes craveability and big mood food in ways other condiments can’t.”

The launch of Vel2Go comes on the heels of the brand’s launch of ready-to-eat queso earlier this year.

The limited run of Vel2Go is available on Walmart.com for $5.91 while supplies last, which will include three cartons each containing four packets.