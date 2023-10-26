Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is adding two new ice cream flavors to the freezer case for the holiday season.

The two new limited-edition flavors join Tillamook's ice cream portfolio, that's made with more cream and less air, the company says. Peppermint Bark is made with a base of peppermint ice cream, sprinkled with candy cane bits and white chocolate chip chunks. Holiday Sugar Cookie packs chunks of sugar cookie dough rolled up in cookie dough ice cream.

"At Tillamook, we relish the opportunity to be a part of holiday celebrations. These festive new flavors are a taste of traditional holiday treats with a Tillamook twist, and as always, they're made with the highest quality ingredients," says Ian Moppert, ice cream scientist, TCCA. "Many of us have fond memories of eating certain dishes during the holidays, such as our grandmother's sugar cookies. And just like those beloved cookies, we make our ice cream with no shortcuts—our ice cream tastes better because it's made better."

Tillamook Ice Cream is available across the country at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix and many other grocery stores.