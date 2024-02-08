Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) launched the brand's collection of Chocolate Ice Cream. The new collection is made with 45% more cocoa than Tillamook's classic chocolate ice cream.

Flavors in the collection include:

Brownie Batter : Dark chocolate brownie batter ice cream with brownie dough pieces.

Dark chocolate brownie batter ice cream with brownie dough pieces. Dark Chocolate Cookies & Cream : Dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate crunchy cookie pieces.

Dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate crunchy cookie pieces. Chocolate Hazelnut : Dark chocolate ice cream with chopped hazelnuts and a hazelnut butter ribbon.

Dark chocolate ice cream with chopped hazelnuts and a hazelnut butter ribbon. German Chocolate Cake: Dark chocolate ice cream with brown sugar coconut filling, pecan pieces and chocolate cake pieces.

"Our ice cream makers worked hard to source the perfect cocoa powder to bring the right balance of sweetness, bitter cocoa, and flavor intensity to our new chocolate ice cream base," says Hunter Clayton, ice cream scientist, TCCA. "Our tastebuds also brought us to the kitchen to explore how decadent desserts could translate well into ice cream, which led to spending hours baking German chocolate cake and licking brownie batter off whisks—all in a day's work—to create a collection worthy of all chocolate lovers' desire."

The Chocolate Collection is the newest addition to the expanding ice cream line from Tillamook. Most recently the brand introduced Neapolitan as a core flavor addition and released four limited-edition seasonal flavors, including Orange and Cream, Campfire Peanut Butter Cup, Peppermint Bark and Holiday Sugar Cookie.