Truly Grass Fed has announced a packaging refresh of its natural creamy butter and natural cheese lines. The company unveiled the new packaging at the International Dairy Deli Bakery show in Anaheim, Calif. Show attendees had the opportunity to sample the brand's latest launches and portfolio extensions at the booth. The new look is available on retailers' shelves now and will continue to roll out across the U.S. throughout the year.

The new butter packaging features an emerald green and a bold magenta color. The company says it further communicates the distinction of the Truly Grass Fed brand. The packaging emphasizes product attributes—stating that Truly Grass Fed's cows spend 250 days on pasture in the lush fields of Ireland. Truly Grass Fed's products bring the passion of Irish farmers to the marketplace with high-quality dairy ingredients.

Along with being non-GMO project verified, Truly Grass Fed's products are free of growth hormone recombinant bovine somatotropin (rBST), antibiotics and are Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World. Truly Grass Fed's farms reportedly have an average of one cow for every two acres of land, and its farmers share "bonds" with their herds, the company states. As a farmer-owned co-operative organization, sustainability, regenerative agriculture practices and animal welfare are priorities.

The packaging refresh is the first for the brand since 2019. The brand completed consumer research and testing to ensure positive feedback on the changes. In a Quant test, 69% of target consumers preferred the new packaging.