Twang, manufacturer of flavored salts, sugars and seasoning blends, has unveiled its new branding and packaging, along with three new products.

Twang has four product categories in its portfolio, as well as a foodservice division. Until now, the product lines had their own branding and were previously referred to as Beer Salt, Twangerz, Twang-A-Rita and Reserve Michelada Mixes. In an effort to streamline the branding as the company continues to expand, all products will now live under the Twang banner.

Beer Salt is now Twang Beer Salt, Twang-A-Rita is now Twang Drink Rimmers, Twangerz is now Twang Snack Salts and Reserve Michelada is now Twang Michelada Mixer. Twang's products are retaining their flavors and the brand is adding new ones, but they will all be united under the Twang name. The brand's packaging has been redesigned to represent the brand's Latino heritage and its fun ethos, with elements like papel picado, playful icons and more.

"This brand refresh has been a labor of love for the Twang team," says Twang CEO Elysia Treviño-Gonzales. "We are excited to bring everything together in a cohesive but fun way that really highlights who we are as a company."

As part of the brand's refresh, Twang is unveiling three new flavors among its existing product categories. Twang's Chile Lime Beer Salt offers a zesty punch of lime and chiles that pair perfectly with beer, hard seltzers, canned cocktails and sodas. Twang's Tangy Tamarind Snack Salt combines the fruit flavor with spicy chile and tangy lime, while the Classic Chamoy Snack Salt is Twang's granular take on the beloved condiment that merges the flavors of pickled fruit, chiles and lime. Both new Snack Salt flavors transform everyday snacks like fruit, veggies and candy into extraordinary treats.

Twang's new packaging can be found online and in stores such as Walmart and HEB and will be widely available in the coming months.