Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. announced the completion of a new brand look and profile for the Bentilia pasta product portfolio in preparation for a major expansion into the U.S. and Canadian markets, including brand new packaging, streamlined assortment and an updated website and social media presence.



Bentilia's premium line-up of pastas comes in four varieties: three red lentil-based SKUs (penne, rotini, elbow) and a fourth superfood Ziti SKU, Bentilia 10, which includes 10 additional superfoods on top of the core red lentil ingredient. The pastas are gluten-free, nutrient-rich, and low in sodium and saturated fats and provide naturally high levels of fiber and protein from 100% lentils.

"The Bentilia brand has already been able to build a dedicated consumer base over the past five years due to its phenomenal taste and gluten-free profile," said Prashant Jairaj, VP of Plant-Based Consumer Products at GFI. "It was only appropriate that we relaunch the brand with a more contemporary approach that better reflects the ubiquitous appeal of this product among not only plant-based consumers, but the foodie in all of us that enjoys delicious, easy-to-prep meals as well."

About Global Food and Ingredients Ltd.

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian owned and operated plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global market for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crop ingredients. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Saskatchewan and Alberta and ships to 37 countries across the world.