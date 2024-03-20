Mondelez International’s Chips Ahoy! brand is unveiling a new recipe for its original chocolate chip cookie.

The biggest update in nearly 10 years, this recipe features chocolate chips with a higher cacao content and a higher-concentrate Madagascar vanilla extract, resulting in a well-rounded chocolate flavor while reducing bitterness. The brand is also nationally implementing a new mixing process to improve cookie texture.

Chips Ahoy! is also introducing a new packaging design with an updated logo, more pronounced background graphics representing the brand’s personality, a matte packaging finish and a prominent image of the improved cookie.

The improved Chips Ahoy! cookies will hit select store shelves this month and will be available nationwide beginning in April.

"Chips Ahoy! cookies have been beloved by generations and have over 53% market share, but in a category where taste is king and many chocolate chip cookies look the same, we wanted to challenge ourselves to step up our quality while staying true to what our fans already love,” says Sabrina Sierant, senior director, Chips Ahoy! “This was a daunting task, we heard time and again 'don't mess with the cookies we love,' but we knew we could bring Chips Ahoy! fans an even higher quality cookie that maintains all the things they already loved, like just the right amount of chip to cookie ratio. It took testing more than 60 recipes – and 5,000 hours in the kitchen – but this Chips Ahoy! MMMproved original blue-bag recipe is the best overall cookie experience we've ever created."