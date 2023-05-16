Hoeksche Chips, in partnership with Wunderman Thompson, has developed a chips packaging design for better product access.

With a twist, the bottom left of Hoeksche's new Salt & Balsamic Vinegar chip packet can be removed, and the last morsels can be directed to the hand or mouth. The Flavor Saver technology was created with advertising agency Wunderman Thompson and their offices in Atlanta and Amsterdam.

Hoeksche Chips 'Salt & Balsamic Vinegar' including 't Hoeksche Hoekje' is now available at specialty stores in the Netherlands.