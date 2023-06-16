Lenny & Larry’s has announced a new flavor to its line, The Complete Cookie-fied Bar Strawberries & Creme, filled with a blend of strawberry bits and sweet white chips. Made for ‘on-the-go snacking’, post-workout recovery or satisfying mid-day cravings, the company states.

The new flavor is now available for purchase on the brand's website and on Walmart shelves nationwide. The four-count box retails for $5.88. Additionally, The Complete Cookie-fied Bar introduces a packaging refresh, designed to highlight the product’s selling points, while also showing off more of the bar. Lenny & Larry’s anticipates the new packaging will roll out in all major retailers nationwide by Q1 2024.

The Complete Cookie-fied Bar offers a fusion of Lenny & Larry's signature soft-baked cookie and a nutrient-dense protein bar, packed with 12–g. of plant-based protein, 12–g. of prebiotic fiber and wholesome ingredients. Strawberries & Creme joins a flavor lineup that includes Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Cookies & Creme and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip.