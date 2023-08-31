Kellogg Co. has introduced an "everything" bagel flavor in its limited-edition Pringles Everything Bagel line.

The company describes its new Pringles Everything Bagel as a snack that has an authentic "everything" bagel flavor experience—cream cheese and all. The snacks contain flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese that blend with toasted onion and garlic.

"From Pringles Philly Cheesesteak to Pringles Enchilada Adobada—fans have long enjoyed our endlessly creative flavor innovations," says Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "New Pringles Everything Bagel perfectly captures the nation's favorite bagel flavor for a seamless snacking experience, no cream cheese schmear or deli trip necessary."

Pringles Everything Bagel will be available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide beginning in late August.