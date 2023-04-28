Enlightened has launched two new flavors in its Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars—Caramel Brownie and Mint & Cookies.

The new bars are made with Greek yogurt to provide a flavor that is sweet and tangy. With 80 calories and 3g of added sugar per bar, the line has prebiotic and probiotic benefits and 5g of protein per serving, according to the company.

"Our customers have been asking us for years to deliver a Greek yogurt version of our ice cream bars," says Enlightened founder and CEO Michael Shoretz.

Enlightened's Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars are available in a box of four for a suggested retail price of $6.99. The line is available at retail outlets that include Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris-Teeter, ShopRite, Ingles and Smart & Final.