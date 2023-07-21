Enlightened has recently launched Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints, an upgraded version of the brand's light ice cream with a Greek yogurt base for added texture, taste and nutritional value. Naturally dyed with Spirulina, Kookie Dough is a vanilla-flavored frozen Greek Yogurt with chocolate cookie and cookie dough pieces.

Enlightened's new pints are made with Greek yogurt and offers its benefits, such as prebiotics and probiotics. The pints are 150 calories or less, include 8-10 grams of protein and include minimal added sugar per serving. The company says the Greek Frozen Yogurt Pints are an option for those snack or dessert that will fit into a healthy lifestyle.

The lower-sugar line includes ice cream pints, bars and desserts. Enlightened's Frozen Greek Yogurt Pints (MSRP $6.99) are available in Sprouts Farmers Market, Wegmans, Harris-Teeter, ShopRite, Smart & Final, Albertsons, Giant Eagle, Jewel, Safeway, Walmart and more.