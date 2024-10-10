Chobani has launched Chobani High Protein, a line of high protein Greek yogurt cups and drinks made with natural ingredients, real fruit and no added sugar.

Chobani High Protein products include Greek Yogurt cups with 20 grams of protein and drinks with 15, 20 or 30 grams of protein in each serving — all lactose free and with no added protein powders, concentrates or preservatives.

Chobani High Protein products are crafted using a traditional Greek yogurt-making process and high in naturally occurring vitamin B12. The combination of protein and vitamin B12 make this line ideal for unlocking energy, supporting muscle health and helping to keep consumers full and satisfied.

The suite of Chobani High Protein products includes:

Chobani 20G Protein Greek Yogurt: 6.7-oz. cups available in Vanilla, Strawberry Kiwi, Mango, Raspberry Lemon and Cherry Berry flavors. SRP: $1.99.

6.7-oz. cups available in Vanilla, Strawberry Kiwi, Mango, Raspberry Lemon and Cherry Berry flavors. SRP: $1.99. Chobani 15G Protein Drinks: 7 fl. oz. single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream and Tropical Punch. SRP: $1.99.

7 fl. oz. single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream and Tropical Punch. SRP: $1.99. Chobani 20G Protein Drinks: 10 fl. oz. single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream, Mixed Berry Vanilla, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Peaches & Cream and Cherry Vanilla. SRP: $2.79 single serve; $9.79 4-pack.

10 fl. oz. single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream, Mixed Berry Vanilla, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Peaches & Cream and Cherry Vanilla. SRP: $2.79 single serve; $9.79 4-pack. Chobani 30G Protein Drinks: 14 fl. oz. single-serve drinks available in Strawberries & Cream and Vanilla Ice Cream. SRP: $3.79.

"The desire for high protein, lower sugar offerings has moved beyond the hardcore fitness community and made its way to the mainstream consumer," says Chobani Chief Innovation Office Niel Sandfort. "This is a good thing. Underneath the desire for more functional food is a shift in mindset where strength and positive nutrition, namely protein, is taking the place of calorie deprivation and cardio. As consumers seek out more functional foods to meet their goals, Chobani High Protein products deliver an affordable, tasty solution with dynamic flavors and a variety of formats and protein levels -- all made with only natural ingredients."

Chobani High Protein 20G Protein Greek Yogurt cups can be found at retailers nationwide in November, followed by Chobani High Protein 15G, 20G, and 30G Drinks in January 2025.