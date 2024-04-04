American Farmers Network (AFN) aims to spearhead the development of certification criteria for regenerative grass-fed beef production across the beef category.

The AFN has established and implemented criteria for regeneratively raised beef standards throughout its network of family ranchers. The AFN also has USDA approval to use the Regenerative Agriculture claim on its packaging for products distributed through retail chains nationwide.

"We are perfectly positioned to lead the effort for the regenerative movement to become a viable certification program in the United States,” says AFN CEO Sanin Mirvic. “We hope to work closely with different regenerative alliances and organizations to help further define and strengthen certification criteria for the beef industry. With our knowledge and experience in this industry, we intend to bridge the gap between philosophical and practical methods to further instill validity, trust and credibility for all stakeholders involved."

Collaboration between AFN and third-party certifying organizations will serve as a step toward establishing transparent and concise certification standards for the beef industry. The certification criteria will encompass various aspects of beef production, including grazing management, soil health, animal welfare and social responsibility. The ranches meeting these criteria will receive formal certification, distinguishing their products in the marketplace as exemplars of sustainability and ethical standards.

"We believe that better meat should be accessible to everyone," Mirvic says. "With a certification seal backed by rigorous audits, consumers can confidently make ethical choices at the meat counter."