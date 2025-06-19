Equip Foods Launches Prime Bar, a Grass-Fed Beef Protein Bar

Equip Foods recently started the presale of its new Prime Bar, a grass-fed beef protein bar designed for clean-living, health-conscious consumers. Available in July, the Prime Bar combines 20 g of pasture-raised beef protein with a fudgy texture and nutrient-dense superfoods.

The Prime Bar delivers beef-based protein that tastes like dessert without relying on whey, milk isolates, seed oils, fiber syrups, lecithins or refined sugars. It’s made with collagen and colostrum — two ingredients for gut health, immunity and recovery benefits — plus fats from grass-fed tallow and cocoa butter, and it is naturally sweetened with dates and honey.

“We created (the) Prime Bar because nothing like it existed — a superfood protein bar with 20 g of protein and great taste, made from real foods our bodies actually recognize,” says Anthony Gustin, founder of Equip Foods. “There are clean bars with very little protein and bad taste. Other high-protein bars are full of junk that’s harsh on the gut and suboptimal for health. (The) Prime Bar is the protein bar I wanted for my own family.”

Delivering a combination of protein, flavor and functionality in a single on-the-go snack, the Prime Bar represents everything Equip Foods stands for — real ingredients, real results and no compromises. The Prime Bar is Equip Foods’ answer to the frustration with protein bars that fall short on taste, ingredient integrity or digestibility.

“This isn’t just another protein bar,” says Kieran Mathew, CEO at Equip Foods. “We’re setting a new standard for the category. We’re optimizing for high protein, nutrient-density and satiation, while others optimize for macronutrients in isolation, at the expense of health. People are waking up to the truth about ultra-processed foods. (The) Prime Bar speaks to that shift — it’s real food that works for real life.”

Equip Foods believes that real food should be the baseline, not the exception, in performance nutrition. Each bar is third-party tested for protein content, heavy metals, pesticides, glyphosate, microplastics, mycotoxins and molds — a step that many brands skip.

The Prime Bar has no seed oils, binders, fillers or refined sugar and is available in two flavors, Chocolate and Mixed Berry. It has a chewy, fudgy texture — without sticking to your teeth — and a 12-bar box sells for $49.99 ($4.16/bar) or $42.49 for subscribers (15% off).

To celebrate the launch, shoppers can receive free shipping on all orders that include Equip Foods’ Prime Bar through June 23. Orders may include other products, like Prime Protein, Grass-Fed Collagen and Core Colostrum.