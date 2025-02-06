In the latest development of its hard seltzer brand, Boulevard is adding to its Quirk lineup with the Quirk Hard Tea. While many hard tea products are brewed with black tea, the Quirk Hard Tea is infused with green tea, cane sugar and real fruit juice, with 100 calories per can and a 4% ABV.

The Quirk Hard Tea will be available year-round in The Tea Mix Pack, which features three cans each of four flavors: Lemonade Tea, Raspberry Tea, Peach Tea and Pomegranate Tea. The Lemonade Tea flavor will also be available in a 12-pack of 12-oz. cans, 19.2-oz. can and on draft. Each flavor offers aromas of green tea, a squeeze of citrus, real juices and low carbonation. These sippers are also gluten-free.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen for (the) Quirk Hard Seltzer since it launched in 2020 has been really special,” says Ali Bush, VP of marketing for Boulevard. “We know Quirk fans trust us to deliver delicious, exciting flavor and quality they can expect from Boulevard. We’re bringing that same innovative spirit to hard tea that may be different from what you’ve tried before. With floral and fresh notes from green tea, a subtle sweetness from 6 grams of cane sugar per can and a near-imperceptible level of carbonation, it’s something brand-new from Quirk but also features the craft quality and bold juice flavor you’ve come to know and love.”

The Quirk Hard Seltzer offers a wide variety of options, distinguished among competitors for its use of real fruit juice and ingredient-driven flavors. Its most-popular seller is the Berry & Botanical Mix Pack, a year-round hard seltzer pack featuring the flavors of Strawberry Lemon & Basil; Blackberry Sage; Cherry Blossom & Lime; and Blueberry, Lemon & Lavender. Quirk also offers the Whip Mix Pack (with Pineapple Orange Whip, Peach Apricot Whip, Strawberry Banana Whip and Raspberry Lime Whip flavors), Fountain Fizz Pack (with Lemon Thyme Limeade, Black Cherry Vanilla, Ginger Grape Fizz and Clementine Cream Pop flavors) and Splash of Citrus Mix Pack (with Watermelon Salt & Lime, Pear Yuzu, Mango Punch and Passionfruit Orange flavors). Quirk is the top-selling hard seltzer brand in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Quirk Hard Tea will be available as 12-oz.-can 12-pack The Tea Mix Pack and in 12-oz.-can 12-packs, 19.2-oz single cans and drafts of the Lemonade Tea flavor. The Quirk Hard Tea began hitting shelves in the Kansas City region on Feb. 3, with markets across the Midwest following shortly after. To find a supplier near you, visit www.boulevard.com/finder.