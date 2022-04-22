Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NAI), an international provider of custom contract nutritional supplement manufacturing for over four decades, promoted Aaron Starr to vice president of CarnoSyn® Brands. In his new role, Starr will be responsible for the leadership of business teams and for overseeing operational performance and the advancement of CarnoSyn Brands.

“I am pleased to announce Aaron Starr has been named vice president of CarnoSyn Brands,” says Kenneth Wolf, president and chief operating officer, Natural Alternatives International. “Aaron has been a valued member of our team for many years, directly managing customer relationships and operations and bolstering sales for NAI and CarnoSyn Brands. We are excited to see the impact his leadership will have within our organization and with valued customers as he works to develop new and existing opportunities for CarnoSyn Brands within the sports nutrition industry as well as the health and wellness business sector.”

As vice president of CarnoSyn Brands, Starr will oversee overall operating performance and business objectives for the division. Responsibilities include management of P&L, short and long-term strategic planning, sales and marketing management and new product introductions. He will lead teams including sales, marketing, customer service, operations and science, and will drive performance through development and management of strategies to yield profitable performance and exceptional customer service.

Starr has a wealth of sales, marketing, and operations management experience, most recently as senior account manager and operations manager at NAI and CarnoSyn Brands. His career also includes roles as executive editor and marketing director at DailyeDeals.com and as managing partner at O’Riordan & Associates/NFP. He earned an MBA in Financial Management from National University, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree, Exercise and Physiology/Kinesiology from Bridgewater State University.