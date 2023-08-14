JLS Automation has named Duane Carter to its team as vice president of human resources.

Carter is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture. This includes talent management and development, continuing JLS’ commitment to diversity and inclusion, ensuring compliance, and executive leadership consultation and coaching. He will report to Craig Wolfe, chief operating officer at JLS.

“Duane is a strategic and innovative leader in human resources, and we are happy to welcome him to the JLS team,” says Wolfe. “As we continue to grow, Duane’s multi-industry experience and hands-on approach will help drive a high-performance culture.”

Carter has worked in human resources for over three decades. He has multi-disciplinary experience, including pharmaceutical and health care, electronics manufacturing, industrial and commercial construction, and building products manufacturing. Early in his career, he was the HR manager at Abbott Labs. Over the years, he held various roles with other organizations, including director of HR at Pfizer, HR director and business partner at Tyco Electronics and vice president of human resources at The Stewart Cos. Most recently, he held the role of operations human resource leader at TE Connectivity.