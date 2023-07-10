JLS recently added engineering and automation industry professional Waheed Chaudhry to its team in the role of director of primary packaging.

In this new role, Chaudhry will develop product strategies and provide technical solutions for JLS’ primary packaging systems. He will report to Ken Harding, vice president of applications and product management.

“Waheed has an impressive background in engineering and a track record of solutions-oriented results,” says Harding. “His industry and application experience with sanitary equipment will prove to be invaluable as we continue to advance our hygienic primary packaging solutions at JLS.”

Chaudhry brings with him over three decades of experience in engineering and automation. Early in his career, he was the director of engineering at Ross Industries. Over the years, he held various roles with other organizations, including technical department manager at Kaeser Compressors, Inc, followed by vice president of engineering at Simplimatic Automation. Prior to joining JLS, he served as automation project sales engineer with Multivac.



