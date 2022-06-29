nVenia, LLC, packaging solutions company within the Duravant family, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Ferrandino as the senior vice president of sales. In this role, Ferrandino will be responsible for evolving nVenia’s capabilities in the development of key accounts and promote selling of the complete nVenia portfolio across all served end markets. In addition to leading the field sales teams for the CPG and Industrial business, the newly created Customer Experience Organization, which brings together two legacy departments, Inside Sales & Project Management, under one unified structure, will report into Ferrandino.

“Paul brings over 30 years of sales experience and 15 years of executive leadership to the business. His proven success leading large complex organizations, makes him the ideal choice to drive the nVenia sales organization and deliver world class products and services to our customers.” says Thurman Melson, president of nVenia. “Having Paul guide our Customer Experience organization will ensure that we maintain a laser focus on the customer experience from order to installation, improving our ability to provide an exceptional experience to all customers in both the CPG and Industrial markets.”

Ferrandino will be based at nVenia’s headquarters in Wood Dale, Illinois. “I am thrilled to be leading such a strong team of sales professionals and to have the opportunity to build and expand distributor relationships across our customer base,” says Ferrandino. “Our world class portfolio of Arpac, Ohlson, Hamer, and Fischbein brands allows us to not only supply primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging equipment, but to design custom-engineered integration systems that fit our customers’ individual needs. Through our consultative approach of design, manufacturing, integration and installation, we will strive to provide superior packaging solutions to increase efficiency and performance while delivering an unprecedented customer experience.”

Prior to joining nVenia, Ferrandino was the chief commercial officer for Brake Parts Inc. in Chicago, IL. Ferrandino was responsible for multiple sales channels, such as wholesale, retail, national accounts, and ecommerce.



