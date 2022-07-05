IFF announced that Nicolas Gebara has been named senior vice president, Commercial and Flavors, Nourish, effective July 1, 2022. In his 23 years at IFF, Gebara has held various roles, most recently serving as vice president, North America for Nourish.
In this newly created role, Gebara will streamline flavors and global sales across the division’s expanded portfolio, delivering product designs finely tuned to changing consumer and market needs. Gebara will report to Nicolas Mirzayantz, president, Nourish, IFF.
Furthermore, the company has announced the following appointments in the Nourish division:
- Carmen Cain—currently leading Flavors—has been appointed president, North America.
- Brian Brix—currently leading Europe—has been named vice president, Pricing and Distribution, and will also oversee IFF’s global Commercial Excellence.
- Jan Bechtel—currently leading the Global Key Accounts teams has been appointed, president, Europe, and also will oversee Sustainability and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for the division.