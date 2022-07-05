IFF announced that Nicolas Gebara has been named senior vice president, Commercial and Flavors, Nourish, effective July 1, 2022. In his 23 years at IFF, Gebara has held various roles, most recently serving as vice president, North America for Nourish.

In this newly created role, Gebara will streamline flavors and global sales across the division’s expanded portfolio, delivering product designs finely tuned to changing consumer and market needs. Gebara will report to Nicolas Mirzayantz, president, Nourish, IFF.

Furthermore, the company has announced the following appointments in the Nourish division: