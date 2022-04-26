VERYX sorters integrate with Iso-Flo vibratory conveyors to find and remove defective product, as well as foreign material (FM), to improve product quality while simultaneously increasing yield. The belt-fed sorter can inspect product entirely in-air with top and bottom sensors to see all sides of the product with no blind spots. Analyzing the color, size and shape of every object in the product stream, the unit removes imperfect, misshapen, discolored, bruised, broken or torn greens. To better identify difficult-to-detect FM and defects, it can be equipped with the company’s proprietary Pixel Fusion technology, which combines pixel-level input from multiple cameras and laser scanners to create a unique, unambiguous “signature” for each type of substance in the product stream.

Key Technology