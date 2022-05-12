Reclosablity in cheese packaging is essential to help ensure product quality is maintained for multiple uses. To give consumers the assurance of a secure seal before tossing their product in the refrigerator, Fresh-Lock developed the Click ‘N Lock zipper. Equipped with a double-lock design, the Click ‘N Lock zipper offers sensory feedback to the user.

The audible/tactile experience provides peace of mind as consumers hear and feel a click with the closure. The double-lock design also helps protect the moisture quality after the package has been opened and reclosed, serving to prevent bacteria and mold growth. Advancements in reclosable flexible packaging, like that of Fresh-Lock’s Click ‘N Lock zipper, help curb food and packaging waste while creating convenience and maintaining freshness for consumers.