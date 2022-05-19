The company launched Kete16, a new robotic packing machine for clamshells and punnets, at Fruit Logistica and the South American Blueberry Convention last month. The machine automates the process of placing punnets and clamshells into cases, trays, boxes and crates, integrating to match the speed and capacity of the CURO16 filling machine. The packing machine is designed to be easily and quickly set up and change between package sizes and formats, and it serves to pick up and place clamshells into the tray while avoiding the risks inherent to suction methods that can open lids and compromise the product.

Tomra Food

