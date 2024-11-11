Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of stainless steel constructed conveyors to transport cans or bottles to feed a case packer.

An initial conveyor will assist the operators to load the already filled and labeled bottles or cans onto tables with three operator positions each. Each operator loading station is responsible for a specific flavor or variety of product. The individual products travel through six separate lanes with adjustable guide rails up to nearly 40 ft. of multi-lane travel, coming together at a common discharge end to feed the case packer.

The lanes combine product, making a mixed variety of can or bottle flavors to create a multi-flavor case pack. This technology can also transport individual flavors as required.

Lane conveyors are often fed by diverts and can be used as a means of accumulation to assist downstream processes. Laners can be equipped with devices including gates, guides, fishtails and sweeps that can be controlled manually or fully automated with programmable logic controls or PLC.