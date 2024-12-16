Multi-Conveyor has designed and manufactured a series of independently-powered plastic chain conveyors to transport single-lane product to a customer’s existing shrink wrapper or to its case packer.

At one juncture, the operator allows single cartons to travel straight to the case packer. Alternatively, they may engage a vertical urethane belt transfer (UBT) with eagle belting, and extend/retract sensors can be lowered into position to right angle transfer cartons, redirecting them to a pusher device fed multi-pack shrink wrapper.

Multi-Conveyor engineered a pneumatic actuated carton cross push assembly with three interchangeable face plates. The pusher plates are adjustable for 2-, 3-, or 4-count groups of product to push transfer to the wrapper infeed.

The device was specifically calibrated for the size and weight of the customer’s product. For safety, Multi-Conveyor incorporated a clear polycarbonate operator guarding with a single hinged operator access door and safety switch.

The system also included a post-shrink wrap conveyor that waterfall side transfers packages to a single lane discharge feeding a tool-less adjustable bump turn assembly for reorientation to feed another case packer ahead.