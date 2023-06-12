Multi-Conveyor has introduced the Ultra-Controlled Custom Stainless 24VDC MDR, a multisectional stainless steel, washdown-rated, 24VDC MDR (motor driven roller), conveyor system for a food applications.

The system is a combination of straight running and curved MDR with an incorporated 90° case turner and pop-up reject section.

Multi-Conveyor’s electrical team used photo eyes and reflectors across incremental targeted locations to detect and engage product stop and start motion. In the video below, one box of product is removed to show how the system senses the opening, then triggers prior sections of MDR to activate and move product forward to close the gap. Likewise, the guiderail prevents the product from going beyond the conveyor frame—providing more control.

24VDC power supplies and drive cards are housed in stainless steel boxes mounted on the roller conveyor frames. Each drive card controls two drive rollers, one per section. The drive cards operate using standard accumulation logic, allowing the conveyor zones to remain full during production.

A transition transfers boxes from the roller section to a 90° dual strand or dual lane case turner. Opposing belt speeds rotate cases to be accepted into an elevator ahead for where cases are lifted onto a palletizer.



