Honor Foods, the Burris Logistics foodservice redistribution company, has purchased Sommer Maid Creamery, a foodservice redistributor with dairy expertise located in Pipersville, Pennsylvania. The transaction closed on June 10, 2022.

The acquisition of Sommer Maid Creamery broadens Honor Foods’ dairy portfolio and solidifies its position as a key foodservice redistributor within the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Further, the acquisition also provides Honor Foods with immediate access to the southeast, where Sommer Maid has established partnerships.

“This acquisition fulfills a longstanding strategic intent of Honor Foods—to build upon our dairy product portfolio as a way to provide competitive differentiation within the foodservice redistribution channel,” says Walt Tullis, president of Honor Foods. “Sommer Maid has an extensive offering of dairy products, including butter, cheese and creams—largely under their own brand and labels. Sommer Maid’s 100+ years of experience enhances our own dairy market expertise. Further, their significant presence in the southeast opens the door for Honor Foods to satisfy another goal—to expand south.”

“Frank and Grant Sexton have built a wonderful business and I am proud to welcome Sommer Maid Creamery to the Burris Logistics Family,” says Donnie Burris, CEO and president. “Honor Foods continues to grow in both reach and diversity of their product line, proving themselves as a premier redistributor partner for foodservice distributors. The Sommer Maid brand and expertise compliments our growth strategy in this industry.”

Honor Foods was founded in 1949 as a redistributor of prepared foods. Since then, Honor Foods has grown into a major provider of frozen, refrigerated, dry, and dairy products representing more than 300 brand-name food suppliers and carrying more than 3,000 items. For more information about Honor Foods, visit Honorfoods.com.