Batory Foods announced that it has acquired Ohio-based Tri-State Companies, a food ingredients broker, distributor and logistics provider. This acquisition transforms Batory’s service offerings in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast with the addition of Tri-State’s 100,000-sq.-ft., multi-temperature zone distribution center, the company says.

Headquartered in Mason, Ohio, family-owned Tri-State Companies began operations in 1961 specializing in selling food ingredients and offering technical formulation assistance in the Cincinnati area. The family expanded into sweeteners in 1973, and by 1994, began offering food ingredient inventory consolidation services to national food companies. Today, as a full-service ingredients provider, the company represents quality industrial suppliers of raw food materials and sells these ingredients on a brokerage and distribution basis to users in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast across 23 states and 3 countries.

Tri-State Companies is closely aligned with Batory’s mission in offering a complete portfolio of high-quality food ingredients to food and beverage manufacturers nationwide. The strategic acquisition will allow Batory Foods to broaden its national supply chain network, increasing its coverage in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast regions. In acquiring Tri-State Companies, Batory Foods will gain access to the company’s state-of-the-art, climate-controlled warehouse on a sprawling 14 acres in Warren County, Ohio. The facility offers cutting-edge cold storage solutions utilizing advanced odor control technologies. This guarantees safekeeping of temperature-sensitive inventory and ensures high-quality products.

The new warehouse location will allow for streamlined deliveries and reduced shipping times to Batory’s customers in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast.

“We are thrilled to complete this strategic acquisition—one that will significantly enhance our logistical efficiencies in the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast and give us greater capacity to provide consistent and reliable customer service and optimized distribution to our valued customers,” says Vince Pinneri, president at Batory Foods. “We look forward to joining forces with Tri-State Companies and moving forward with further confidence and capabilities as a top-tier, nationwide distributor of food and beverage ingredients.”

“Becoming part of a multi-faceted organization like Batory Foods signifies a historic and exciting milestone for Tri-State Companies,” says Lloyd Makstell, owner of Tri-State Companies. “Through this acquisition we look forward to continuing to offer the highest quality ingredients, while together, forming a stronger business, driving further growth and innovation and creating even more value for our employees and customers.”

“The Batory Foods team extends heartfelt thanks to Lloyd Makstell and Nadine Whitsett for expanding the business that their father, Ed Makstell, had run since the 60s,” says Ron Friedman, CEO at Batory Foods. “Anyone who has done business with Tri-State knows just how committed Nadine and Lloyd are to taking care of their customers. We are honored to have been selected as the right organization to carry on their family’s legacy.”



