Lakeside Foods, a frozen and canned foods manufacturer, is purchasing Cher-Make Sausage Co., a 93-year-old sausage maker that produces summer sausage, hot dogs, ring bologna and bratwurst at its Manitowoc-based plant in Wisconsin. The deal is set to close on 9/27/21.

The acquisition offers Lakeside a new product category that will benefit its existing customer base. “Cher-Make is a respected maker of premium sausage and meat products, with a long history in the Manitowoc community, and we’re honored to carry on the Cher-Make legacy,” said Joe Yanda, President and CEO of Lakeside Foods. “The acquisition will further diversify our product offerings for Lakeside customers and open up new avenues for business growth and product innovation.”

Cher-Make will benefit from business growth opportunities through Lakeside. “Joining the Lakeside Foods family will give Cher-Make a bright future to continue making authentic sausage products and expand our distribution footprint,” said Tom Chermak, President of Cher-Make Sausage. “Lakeside's solid reputation in the industry for operational excellence and quality food products means Cher-Make employees will enjoy strong, stable ownership to continue building on what my grandfather began nine decades ago.”

Under the deal, Cher-Make’s management team, including President Tom Chermak, will remain in place. Day-to-day operations will continue uninterrupted, and Lakeside plans to retain all Cher-Make employees at its Manitowoc location.

“We’re excited to enter this new food category,” Yanda said. “Our goal is to build on Cher-Make’s success, and we will invest in its operations to continue to grow its customer footprint and distribution.”

About Lakeside Foods

Lakeside Foods is a premier supplier of high-quality frozen and canned foods to the retail, food service and industrial sectors. Since its beginning in 1887 as a small pea-canning plant, Lakeside Foods has expanded to 13 production facilities, producing canned and frozen vegetables, canned meat, canned dry beans, frozen desserts, appetizers and canned pet food that are distributed coast to coast across the U.S. and in 14 countries. Lakeside Foods manages its vegetable growing and harvesting operations through a network of regional farmers, ensuring food quality and freshness from farm to table. The company is family owned and based in Manitowoc, Wis.

About Cher-Make Sausage

Founded by Emil and Regina Chermak in 1928, Cher-Make Sausage Company serves the branded and private-label industry and produces hot dogs, bratwurst, summer sausage, ring bologna, chicken sausage and smoked sausage. Products made at the company's Manitowoc plant are sold throughout North America. The company employs more than 150 people. Cher-Make is a partner of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a minor league baseball team based in Appleton, with its hot dogs and bratwurst available at every home game.



