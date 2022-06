Sweet Earth Foods has rolled out two new frozen entrée bowls, Korean BBQ-Style Chik'n and Cacio e Pepe. Both bowls are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and made with veggie-forward ingredients; each serving includes between 15 – 16 grams of protein and 5 – 7 grams of fiber.

Sweet Earth Korean BBQ-Style Chik'n Entrée Bowl: Inspired by the growing popularity of Korean flavors, this savory dish combines plant-based ingredients like sweet and spicy Korean BBQ-style Chik'n with veggies including edamame, carrots, snap peas and sesame seeds over a cauliflower and brown rice blend.

Sweet Earth Cacio e Pepe Entrée Bowl: Inspired by the popular pasta dish originating from Rome, this gluten-free bowl features an indulgently creamy and flavorful vegan parmesan-style cheese and black pepper sauce made from cashews over chickpea pasta with added veggies.

With 75% of people planning to buy more frozen food as eating at home remains the norm, Sweet Earth is creating convenient, plant-based options with global flavors consumers desire. In fact, studies show consumption of Cacio e Pepe has grown by over 35%, while Korean BBQ is one of the top Korean dishes consumed in the US.

"At Sweet Earth, we're always looking to offer plant-based versions of the unique flavors and dishes consumers love," said Jennifer Barnes, vice president and general manager of Sweet Earth Foods. "As schedules pick back up, we want to ensure we're offering mindfully made and delicious veg-forward options that people can rely on to satisfy their taste buds and fuel their busy lifestyles."

Both entrée bowls are available at select Target locations nationwide and have a suggested retail price of $4.99. Additionally, the Sweet Earth Korean BBQ-Style Chik'n entrée bowl will be available at select Meijer, HEB, and Giant Food stores nationwide starting this month with increased availability in the coming weeks.