The FP605, an easy to install and configure industrial fan and pump drive, is to reduce energy use, including centrifugal compressors, fans, pumps and process control in industries such as material handling, food and beverage, and more. It builds on the success of its predecessor, the P1000 AC drive. This model’s portfolio Includes:

IP20/UL Type 1: 3 to 60 HP @ 240 V; 3 to 125 HP @ 480 V

IP20/Protected Chassis: 75 to 150 HP @ 240 V; 150 to 600 HP @ 480 V

IP55/UL Type 12: 3 to 40HP @ 240 V; 3 to 100 HP @ 480 V

IP55/UL Type 12 with Switch: 3 to 40 HP @ 240 V; 3 to 75 HP @ 480 V

Yaskawa America Inc.