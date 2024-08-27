Designed to control traditional and emerging motor technologies, Yaskawa's GA800 handles applications ranging from simple fans and pumps to high-performance test dynamometers requiring precise regulation. The GA800 is designed to provide highly flexible network communications, embedded functional safety and easy-to-use tools featuring mobile device connectivity.

Yaskawa has announced the following expansions to its GA800 product line:

GA800 frame 12 standard drives - 480V, 700 to 1000 HP

GA800 480V, 700 to 1000 HP Configured Packages - Types 1, 12, and 3R

GA800 480V, 400 to 600 HP Configured Size Reduction

GA800 Frame 12 Standard Drives - 480V, 700 to 1000HP

GA800 frame 12 is available in the following ratings, making the 480V power range equivalent to the A1000.

Catalog Code Normal Duty Rating Heavy Duty Rating GA80U4810AAM 700 HP (810 A) 600 HP (720 A) GA80U4930AAM 800 HP (930 A) 700 HP (810 A) GA80U4H11AAM 900 HP (1090 A) 800 HP (930 A) GA80U4H12AAM 1000 HP (1200 A) 900 HP (1090 A)





Notable features of GA800 frame 12:

39% smaller in width than previous generation A1000 drive

34% lighter than A1000 drive

Field configurable for 6-pulse or 12-pulse input

(no special model required)

(no special model required) Accepts Type 12 external heatsink kit

(no special flange model required)

GA800 480V, 700 to 1000 HP Configured Packages - Types 1, 12, and 3R

Like all existing GA800 configured packages, these new high-power packages have various configuration options and offer the same power ratings as the frame 12 standard drives.

Notable features of GA800 Configured 700 to 1000 HP