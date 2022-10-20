Yaskawa America Inc., AC announced it will introduce i3 Control (“iCube” Control), the company's new single control technology, during Pack Expo 2022 at booth #S-2776.

iCube Control debuted in the European market earlier this year and is now being introduced in North America. This open system platform consolidates a variety of automation controls into one centralized controller, aiming for seamless and secure collaboration by teams across different locations. iCube Control, which combines modular hardware with a flexible software infrastructure, is designed to be easily scalable and fully customizable to meet the individual needs of its users.

This machine control platform includes five elements:

i³ MC , a machine controller for motion, logic, kinematics, safety and more.

, a machine controller for motion, logic, kinematics, safety and more. i³ Engineer , which promotes multi-location collaboration by providing a single environment for motion, logic and safety programming.

, which promotes multi-location collaboration by providing a single environment for motion, logic and safety programming. i³ Data , a dedicated control module for real-time data acquisition, processing, communication and feedback.

, a dedicated control module for real-time data acquisition, processing, communication and feedback. i³ Web , a secure web-based management platform.

, a secure web-based management platform. i³ Kinematics, which delivers integrated control and safety for Delta, SCARA, 6-axis, Gantry and customer-specific mechanisms.

Says Jeff Pike, director of motion group marketing at Yaskawa America, “We’re excited to introduce iCube Control at Pack Expo. The platform has already been embraced by the European market, and we are confident it will gain immediate acceptance here, too. Enhancing our proven motion technology with an open machine control solution that boosts safety and security is well-suited for the emerging needs of machine builders in North America.”

Visit https://www.icubecontrol.com/ for further information.