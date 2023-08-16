Antares Vision Group announced that it will debut its comprehensive, integrated production ecosystem solutions set at PACK EXPO 2023, September 9-11 in Las Vegas, Nev. The company will be at booth N-9729, and will be introducing DIAMIND, a series of interconnected software and hardware systems that, combined, provide physical products with digital identities. The software is applicable to various sectors including life science, food and beverage, cosmetics/personal care and high-leverage luxury goods.
DIAMIND operates at the line, factory, warehouse, enterprise and supply chain levels, which the company reports guarantees product quality through inspection systems to end-to-end traceability via integrated, cloud-based data management. DIAMIND’s integrated setup reportedly provides a single point of reference for simplified project management and centralized support services. According to Antares Vision, the result is heightened and interconnected quality assurance that extends from raw materials and line production to warehouses, store shelves and end-users.
All totaled, DIAMIND comprises multiple production and supply chain suites making them applicable to manufacturers, distributors, wholesales and government organizations.
Details on each layer include:
- DIAMND’s Line solutions include inspection systems and machines for manufacturing and packaging lines, offering precision quality control pertaining to products, packaging, containers, and labeling. This suite also has track and trace equipment and software for digital identity management through serialization and aggregation.
- DIAMIND Factory offers a software suite that manages the entire production site, conducting performance-boosting activities such as monitoring processes, production efficiency and quality, improving planning and factory maintenance and facilitates sustainability efforts, the company states.
- DIAMIND Warehouse is the software suite that leverages traceability and serialization data to manage the inter- and intra-facility movement of goods, including receiving, shipping, materials tracking and remaining inventory.
- DIAMIND Enterprise suit offers software solutions that the company states nurtures and simplifies regulatory compliance management—including track and trace-centric oversight and serialized and non-serialized products and assets.
- DIAMIND Supply Chain is a software suit enabling end-to-end visibility and management, from raw materials to trading partners to end users.
