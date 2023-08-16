Antares Vision Group announced that it will debut its comprehensive, integrated production ecosystem solutions set at PACK EXPO 2023, September 9-11 in Las Vegas, Nev. The company will be at booth N-9729, and will be introducing DIAMIND, a series of interconnected software and hardware systems that, combined, provide physical products with digital identities. The software is applicable to various sectors including life science, food and beverage, cosmetics/personal care and high-leverage luxury goods.

DIAMIND operates at the line, factory, warehouse, enterprise and supply chain levels, which the company reports guarantees product quality through inspection systems to end-to-end traceability via integrated, cloud-based data management. DIAMIND’s integrated setup reportedly provides a single point of reference for simplified project management and centralized support services. According to Antares Vision, the result is heightened and interconnected quality assurance that extends from raw materials and line production to warehouses, store shelves and end-users.

All totaled, DIAMIND comprises multiple production and supply chain suites making them applicable to manufacturers, distributors, wholesales and government organizations.

Details on each layer include: