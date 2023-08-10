Addressing the increase in demand for robotic linear motion solutions for the food, beverage and industrial industries, LinMot USA announced that it will showcase several of its robotic offerings at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas, Nev. September 11-13.

From industrial to IP69 and IP67S-rated hygienic applications, LinMot’s fully programmable robots reportedly optimize production to meet sustainability goals—all while being sold as a single SKU. LinMot robots have a compact footprint and are fully electric. At the show, key demonstrations from LinMot USA will include the company’s robotic DM pick-and-place with rotary table, SM pick-and-place with electric gripper module and an example of inline capping with a LinMot PR02linear rotary motor.

The DM linear module pick-and-place unit boasts 30% faster speeds than its competition. At PACK EXPO, the unit will be displayed with rotary turning capabilities. This purpose-specific robot is reportedly ideal for industrial parts and handling applications and food and pharmaceutical packaging, processing, automation, assembly and material handling.

Designed for applications with strict sanitary requirements, the hygienic SM pick-and-place is constructed with stainless steel that holds up to harsh chemical wash-down. This robot offers IP69 or IP67S-rated protection, is laser welded, and is fully enclosed. The company states that it easily integrates into various packaging systems for food, backing, confectionary and personal care applications. Fully electric, this solution reportedly achieves over 95% energy savings and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 97%.

The LinMot PR02 can be utilized in various applications such as aligning baby wipes, capping bottles, product placement, etc. To provide a full solution, it is combined with a rigidly supported EM Module to include the horizontal axis of travel. It features an external sensor that operators can choose between incremental or absolute to provide a high-resolution torque measurement system.

Other demonstrations will include Edgewater heavy-duty pick and place, used for industrial applications and new delta robot demonstration in conjunction with the University of Laval.