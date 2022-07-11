EcoCortec has received industrial composability certification of its Eco-Corr Film. The film is the first biodegradable and compostable packaging film that provides contact, barrier and vapor-phase corrosion inhibition, the company says. EcoCortec received the ‘OK compost IN-DUSTRIAL’ certificate from TÜV Austria. This certifies that Eco-Corr, biodegradable, VpCI film, conforms to the criteria for industrial composability under EN 13432 (European equivalent of ASTM D6400). The film will disintegrate into carbon dioxide and water within 2-3 months in a composting environment.

Eco-Corr Film is shelf stable and will not break down prematurely until disposed in a proper composting environment. Metal parts packaged in Eco-Corr Film receive continuous protection against salt, excessive humidity, condensation, moisture, aggressive industrial atmospheres, and dissimilar metal corrosion.

The Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors will vaporize and then condense on metal surfaces in the enclosed package. VpCI reaches every area of packaged part, protecting its exterior as well as hard-to-reach interior surfaces.



