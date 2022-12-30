Earth & Wheat announced that its “wonky” bread box is now being packaged in a home-compostable bag supplied by KM Packaging.

Earth & Wheat says it directly connects UK bakeries with customers looking to reduce food waste. The company says it delivers fresh bread that would otherwise have gone to waste due to appearance standards or overproduction, adding that it also aims to reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions as much as possible.

The home-compostable bags are designed to offer eco-friendly and sustainable attributes but also meet other requirements of Earth & Wheat, including the ability to print on the bag for branding purposes and for the bags to be compatible with the company’s automated bagging machines. The new bags will disintegrate in a compost heap and then biodegrade into carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), water and biomass, leaving no harmful residue behind. The company says that the printing on the bags has also strengthened its brand, generated more interest and increased customer subscriptions. In addition, the artwork contains a QR code that leads customers to information about the packaging and how to dispose of it.

The C-Bag, from KM Packaging’s C-Range that has been developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak, uses compostable bio-plastic packaging that reportedly has similar properties and look and feel to conventional plastic. The C-Range includes shrink wrap, stretch wrap, cling film, adhesive tape, and nets.

The C-Bag protects, presents and preserves the “wonky” bread from Earth & Wheat. It is biobased from renewable resources using versatile materials supplied in various grades and meets the Soil Association Standard for packaging materials. It has TUV certification, which was developed to guarantee complete biodegradability in garden compost heaps and other slower-paced processes. The C-Bag also reportedly has excellent impact and puncture resistance, good material perforation, and can be used as bin liners for organic waste collection.