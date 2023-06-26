Earthfirst Films announced that it has released a line of soft touch, home compostable films. Strong side seals, which exceed the seal strength of traditional polyethylene-based materials, are an inherent film property, the company says. Film performance and tactile properties are designed for e-commerce mailing envelopes, high-end retail bags, air pillow protection, refrigerated gel packs, produce labels and other application where home compostability or seal integrity are functional requirements.

The films are made from a biopolymer blend of TUV NF T51-800-compliant materials, and the company is applying for home compostable certification. With a new carbon content of at least 30%, the films are greenhouse gas (GHG) favorable to industry fossil-fuel based alternates and lower a product's carbon footprint, according to the company. The 4000 film series is available in white matte, white gloss and clear matte options.

“We're collaborating with consumer and industrial companies on a wide range of applications. Combined strength and tactile feel create a depth of potential applications. Importantly, home compostability provides greater end of life (EOL) accessibility for companies where sustainability is important to their business and to their consumers,” says Edward Tweed, the company’s research and development director.

Earthfirst Films are DIN CERTCO certified for industrial compostability and TUV Austria Certified for Home Compostability. Earthfirst Films are FDA compliant for food contact.

Percentages are subject to change with any biopolymer formulation changes for film properties







